Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.91 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

