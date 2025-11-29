Kazazian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $320.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. President Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.