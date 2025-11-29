Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $35.71 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $35.71 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 26,967,125,183 coins and its circulating supply is 26,966,973,212 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspaunchained. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 26,965,514,182.939133. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.05844207 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $68,422,180.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

