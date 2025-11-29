Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 214.02 and last traded at GBX 214.02. 1,360,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,696,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Just Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 220 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.84.

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

