JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Insider Purchases £8,482.50 in Stock

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Neary bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £8,482.50.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JUSC opened at GBX 392 on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 52-week low of GBX 334.01 and a 52-week high of GBX 528. The company has a market capitalization of £215.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.53.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 71.91%.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.

Key points

Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.

Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.

Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.

