JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $76,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 429,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 534.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $9,424,810.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares in the company, valued at $394,223,885.20. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,291.24. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Elastic Stock Up 0.8%
Elastic stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Elastic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
