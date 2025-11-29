JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,679 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $84,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.