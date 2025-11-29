JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 122,290 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,989,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $70,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,965 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,353 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

