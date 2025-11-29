JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

