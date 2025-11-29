JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.40 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $83,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8%

AptarGroup stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

