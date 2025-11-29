JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $81.40 Million Position in Pentair plc $PNR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $81,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 105.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Pentair by 91.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Pentair by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

