JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $74,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4,906.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 601,647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $64,125,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,055,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

