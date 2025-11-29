JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $83,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 194.8% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Snap-On by 4.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 236.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth $650,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $340.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.46. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $371.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 51.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total transaction of $1,292,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $891,093.76. The trade was a 59.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

