JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,870 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $85,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $999,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,406,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,930,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $157.54 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 586,936 shares of company stock valued at $90,628,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.