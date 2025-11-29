JOY (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as high as C$3.96. JOY shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 65,202 shares traded.

JOY Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$264.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.76.

JOY (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOY had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 EPS for the current year.

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

