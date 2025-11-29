Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.6% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.