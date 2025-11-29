Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

