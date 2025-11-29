Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

