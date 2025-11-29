Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,557,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $315.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.08 and a 200 day moving average of $295.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

