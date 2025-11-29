Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

