Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 954.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.