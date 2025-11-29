Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $121.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.3158.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JCI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,870 shares of company stock worth $5,682,224 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

