JOE (JOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.55 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and $1.79 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,980,933 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

