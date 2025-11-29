Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 and last traded at GBX 112. 2,088,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average session volume of 152,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26. The firm has a market cap of £34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.20.
Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
