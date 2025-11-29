Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and traded as high as $22.92. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 34.98%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 461.0%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

