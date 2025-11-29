Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and traded as high as $22.92. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 5,400 shares.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 2.1%
The stock has a market cap of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 34.98%.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
