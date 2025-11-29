Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth $630,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $6,191,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PRKS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.38. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $511.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.