JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.5750.

JD Logistics Trading Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

