JD.com, Inc. $JD Stake Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267,325 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 624,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 42.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JD.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 572,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 1.5%

JD.com stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.