Jamieson Wellness Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JWEL traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,241. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$27.90 and a 1-year high of C$38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$199.33 million for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jamieson Wellness will post 2.1438892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.

