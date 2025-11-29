J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

