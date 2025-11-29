J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,383. J.Jill has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 502.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 62,001 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in J.Jill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

