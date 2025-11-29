iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,071 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $64,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

