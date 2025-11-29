iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $82,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $182.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

