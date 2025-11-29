iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $122,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $374.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $377.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

