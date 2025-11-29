iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 44,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 62,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $536.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2,083.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.