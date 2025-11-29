iPath Select MLP ETN (ATMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3981 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 4.4% increase from iPath Select MLP ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
iPath Select MLP ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ATMP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.24. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. iPath Select MLP ETN has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $32.09.
About iPath Select MLP ETN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iPath Select MLP ETN
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Select MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Select MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.