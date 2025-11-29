iPath Select MLP ETN (ATMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3981 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 4.4% increase from iPath Select MLP ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

iPath Select MLP ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ATMP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.24. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. iPath Select MLP ETN has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Get iPath Select MLP ETN alerts:

About iPath Select MLP ETN

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Select MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Select MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.