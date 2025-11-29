Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Shares Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,249,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,230. The trade was a 31.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 76,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $4,685,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,785.35. The trade was a 93.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 930,139 shares of company stock valued at $60,372,435 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

