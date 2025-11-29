InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 221,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
InZinc Mining Trading Down 16.7%
The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InZinc Mining
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.