InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 221,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
InZinc Mining Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InZinc Mining
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.