InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 221,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

