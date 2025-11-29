InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 221,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
InZinc Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InZinc Mining
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.