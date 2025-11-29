InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 221,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

InZinc Mining Trading Down 16.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

