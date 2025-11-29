InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 221,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
InZinc Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
