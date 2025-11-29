Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
ICMB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 98,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,985. The company has a market cap of $43.40 million, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.88. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp Credit Management BDC
- What is a support level?
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.