Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

ICMB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 98,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,985. The company has a market cap of $43.40 million, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.88. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

