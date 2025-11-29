Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

