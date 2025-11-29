Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.27 and last traded at $80.27. 78 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
