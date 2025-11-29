Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $80.5150. Approximately 96,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $612.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
