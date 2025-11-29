Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 17.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $41,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $349,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $254.97 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

