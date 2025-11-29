Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 218.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 122.6% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $2,880,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

ISRG stock opened at $573.32 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.46. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,043,866. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

