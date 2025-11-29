Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.980-23.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.1 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.20.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $633.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $663.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

