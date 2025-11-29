Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 11,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
